Bramshill Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 322,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 126,085 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 200,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 38,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,429,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after buying an additional 868,743 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,398,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after buying an additional 70,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.