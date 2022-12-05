Bramshill Investments LLC Buys Shares of 17,864 iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3,709.8% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 430,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 419,652 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 466.0% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 333,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 274,340 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,180,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60.

