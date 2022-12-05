Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires 5,168 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

