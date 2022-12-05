Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 929,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Boxed stock remained flat at $0.43 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 309,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,976. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.21. Boxed has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Boxed to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOXD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boxed in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter valued at about $6,255,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter valued at about $15,431,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

