Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Trimmed by One01 Capital LP

One01 Capital LP cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Booking comprises 8.1% of One01 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. One01 Capital LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,085.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,841.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,914.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.