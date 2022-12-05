Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Sells 81 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up 2.6% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Up 1.2 %

CI stock opened at $327.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $198.08 and a 52 week high of $331.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.