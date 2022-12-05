Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Sells 323 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.7% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.39 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $110.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $277.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

