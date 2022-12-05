Bondly (BONDLY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24,095.64

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Bondly has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $24,095.64 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bondly alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.91 or 0.06001472 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00500896 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.97 or 0.30202849 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.