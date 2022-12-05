BMO Capital Markets Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $150.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZS. Macquarie began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.00.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.58. Zscaler has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $332.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,741,177.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after buying an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,580,000 after acquiring an additional 271,360 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

