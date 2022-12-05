BlueArk Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.73 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. BlueArk has a total market cap of $59.73 million and approximately $685,781.25 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,949.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.31 or 0.00650870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00243662 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00055034 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00060956 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001204 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00188128 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $633,733.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

