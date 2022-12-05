Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Blue River Resources Ltd. (CVE:BXR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 51200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Blue River Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.
Blue River Resources Company Profile
Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in Castle copper project covering an area of 335 hectares located in British Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
