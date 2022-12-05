Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $98.00.

BX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.1 %

Blackstone stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.59.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

