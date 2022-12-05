BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUI. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 16,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $59,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BUI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. 83,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

