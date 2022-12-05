BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Capitalization of $659.83 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $659.83 million and $20.04 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009624 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025072 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005434 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005873 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004986 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005149 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000702 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.