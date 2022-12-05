BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Capitalization of $659.83 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $659.83 million and $20.04 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.0000007 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $18,501,841.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

