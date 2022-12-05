Bitkub Coin (KUB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $876,823.37

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Bitkub Coin token can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00011494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitkub Coin has a total market capitalization of $174.33 million and approximately $876,823.37 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin launched on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitkubchain.

Bitkub Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitkub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

