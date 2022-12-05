BITICA COIN Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.89 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $90,359.18 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,092.45 or 0.99989143 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010795 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021319 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00240563 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.16072383 USD and is down -5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

