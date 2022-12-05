Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Cap of $813.95 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $813.95 million and approximately $24.82 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $42.30 or 0.00245728 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,213.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.15 or 0.00651488 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00054253 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000694 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,242,895 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.