Bitcoin Private Trading Down 0.9% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $5.29 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00003050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00271074 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00087072 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00063692 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001226 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

