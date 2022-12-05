BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,011 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $126,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $105.56 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $106.72. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 251.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,814. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.