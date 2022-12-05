Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $295.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Atlantic Securities from $220.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus upgraded Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $298.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.20. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.75.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $823,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Biogen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Biogen by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,809,000 after acquiring an additional 113,919 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Biogen by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

