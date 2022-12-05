Berenberg Bank Cuts Assura (LON:AGR) Price Target to GBX 65

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 65 ($0.78) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 74.40 ($0.89).

Get Assura alerts:

Assura Price Performance

Assura stock opened at GBX 55.75 ($0.67) on Thursday. Assura has a one year low of GBX 47.43 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 72.35 ($0.87). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,393.75.

Assura Dividend Announcement

About Assura

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

(Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.