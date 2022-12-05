Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €91.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) received a €91.00 ($93.81) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LEG. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($87.63) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($65.05) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($92.78) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($89.69) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($115.67) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

LEG stock traded up €1.46 ($1.51) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €62.52 ($64.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,968 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.48. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($77.49) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($101.55).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

