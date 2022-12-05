BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 12,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in BCE by 47.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,302 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BCE by 42.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in BCE by 238.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,467 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $47.21. 41,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,528. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.81%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

