BarnBridge (BOND) Reaches Market Cap of $39.85 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $39.85 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for $4.02 or 0.00023610 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,919,506 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

