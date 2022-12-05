Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.

Barings BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 85.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $999.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter worth $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $105,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

