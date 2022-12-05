Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.07) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Mulberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Mulberry Group alerts:

Mulberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUL traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.63). 3,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.88. Mulberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 350 ($4.19). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 225.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 260.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.17 million and a P/E ratio of 647.06.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.