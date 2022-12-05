Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.35.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.2 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.