Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$142.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$147.00 to C$142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$150.94.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$134.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$125.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$127.33. The company has a market cap of C$90.99 billion and a PE ratio of 8.06. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$113.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

