Ballswap Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $66.90 Million (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, Ballswap has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Ballswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ballswap has a total market capitalization of $66.90 million and approximately $5,770.33 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ballswap Token Profile

Ballswap’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ballswap is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. The official website for Ballswap is www.bitball-btb.com. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ballswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

