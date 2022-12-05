Ballswap Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.38 Million (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. Ballswap has a market capitalization of $67.38 million and approximately $5,744.25 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ballswap has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ballswap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ballswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,023.73 or 0.05942420 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00499085 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,184.39 or 0.30093695 BTC.

Ballswap Token Profile

Ballswap was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. Ballswap’s official message board is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ballswap is www.bitball-btb.com.

Buying and Selling Ballswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ballswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ballswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ballswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ballswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.