Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Up 5.8% in November

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 89,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 94,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,466.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,615,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,216,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 175,934 shares of company stock worth $558,124. 32.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 45,563 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,604. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 72.56%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

