Avalanche (AVAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $150.47 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.31 billion and $150.47 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $13.88 or 0.00080567 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00060358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000267 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 310,163,793 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

