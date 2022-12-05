Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading Down 7%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) dropped 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 4,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,535,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $539.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27.

Insider Transactions at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.