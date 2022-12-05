Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,615.1% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $169.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

