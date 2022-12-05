Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 29,184 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $85.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $143.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

