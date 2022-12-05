Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $318.44 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $320.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.37. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

