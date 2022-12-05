Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

