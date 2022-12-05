ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Up 7.3%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares were up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 53 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 405,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

Get ATRenew alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.