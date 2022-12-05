Assura (LON:AGR) PT Lowered to GBX 60 at Barclays

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 73 ($0.87) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 65 ($0.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 71.80 ($0.86).

Assura Stock Performance

LON:AGR traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 56.70 ($0.68). 1,882,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,079,809. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 47.43 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 72.35 ($0.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,417.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.52.

Assura Announces Dividend

Assura Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

