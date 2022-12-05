Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARZGY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($16.49) to €17.50 ($18.04) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.65) to €19.00 ($19.59) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 1.1 %

ARZGY stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

