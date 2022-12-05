ASOS’s (ASC) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.17) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 660 ($7.90) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.17) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($15.07) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.36) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,282.08 ($15.34).

ASOS Stock Performance

LON ASC traded down GBX 14 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 626 ($7.49). The company had a trading volume of 146,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 614.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 853.31. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,580.99 ($30.88). The stock has a market cap of £626.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,029.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASOS

ASOS Company Profile

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($315,253.02). In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($315,253.02). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.69), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($32,868.58).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

