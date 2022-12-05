ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($7.90) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.17) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 660 ($7.90) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($15.07) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.06) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,282.08 ($15.34).

LON ASC traded down GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 626 ($7.49). The company had a trading volume of 144,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 614.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 853.31. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,580.99 ($30.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £626.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2,029.03.

In related news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.69), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($32,868.58). In related news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.69), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($32,868.58). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($315,253.02).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

