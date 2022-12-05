ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 590 by Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) received a GBX 590 ($7.06) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($7.90) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($15.07) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.17) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 660 ($7.90) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,282.08 ($15.34).

Shares of LON:ASC traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 626.50 ($7.49). 159,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,840. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 614.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 853.31. The firm has a market cap of £626.59 million and a PE ratio of 2,020.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,580.99 ($30.88).

In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.69), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($32,868.58). In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($315,253.02). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.69), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($32,868.58).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

