Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,895 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $291.32 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

