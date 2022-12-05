Ashford Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IBM opened at $148.75 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.07. The stock has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

