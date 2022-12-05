ASD Price Down 5.5% This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $50.30 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0761 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,974.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010849 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00051239 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021355 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00240453 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07504918 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,751,797.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.