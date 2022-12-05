ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Stock Position Cut by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,685 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 51,214 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASA opened at $14.65 on Monday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

