Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance
ARDC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. 1,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.44.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.