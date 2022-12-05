Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

ARDC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. 1,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 628.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 217,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 187,821 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $706,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.9% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 40,073 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter worth $451,000.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.