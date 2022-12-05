Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0790 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $78.92 million and $1.58 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00080675 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00060303 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000398 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001394 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010130 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025311 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005330 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000267 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.