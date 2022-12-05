Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $76.67 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00080612 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060392 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001406 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010158 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00026084 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001399 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005474 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
